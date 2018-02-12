PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former longtime Pennsylvania politician Jon Fox, known for his sense of humor and bi-partisan relationships, has died at age 70.

Fox, a native of Montgomery County, spent years as a prosecutor before being elected as a state representative in 1984.

“Jon Fox was the most affable politician I ever met. Political criticism, he always met with humor,” said retired KYW Newsradio Suburban Bureau Chief, Jay Lloyd. “He was one of these guys that just being around him left you with a smile on your face.”

Lloyd recalled one time when Fox had fun with a season cliff-hanger of the popular TV series ‘Dallas.’

“Jon is walking around the convention in Detroit that year,” Lloyd said, “and he’s wearing a big button that says a Democrat shot JR.”

The longtime Republican was then elected as a congressman, and eventually moved onto serving as the county commissioner before settling back into law.

“It didn’t matter if you were a Republican or a Democrat,” Lloyd said, “Jon was going to try to be a friend.”

His official cause of death hasn’t yet been released.