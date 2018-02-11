PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles and Carson Wentz. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. All four are responsible, in large part, for helping their respective teams win. But maybe there’s another star who deserves some credit for the success of the Eagles and Sixers.
Call it coincidence or just plain luck, hometown filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been treated to wins in each of the last five Philadelphia sporting events he’s attended.
In a tweet Saturday night, Shyamalan points out that the Sixers have won the last four games he’s attended, and, of course, he was in Minnesota to witness the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
If Shyamalan continues to spend some more time courtside at the Wells Fargo Center, perhaps the city soon we’ll be celebrating another championship. And much like Shyamalan’s films, that would be quite a spectacular ending.