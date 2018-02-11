PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s no secret, coaching is a big reason why the Philadelphia Eagles were able to win their first ever Super Bowl championship last week.

“Doug Pederson gets the lion’s share of the credit,” says Eagles analyst Ray Didinger, “but he will be the first to tell you Frank Reich and John DeFilippo​ were big contributors.”

In fact, as a trio, Didinger feels they only had one thing on their mind.

“One of the great things about the three of them was nobody cared who got the credit,” he says. “All they cared about was who won or lost.”

But on Friday, we learned DeFilippo will be the new offensive coordinator in Minnesota. And on Sunday, Reich signed on to be the new head coach of the Colts.

This doesn’t surprise Didinger one bit.

“One of the first things that happens to a team that wins is, all of a sudden, their assistant coaches get taken here and taken there and sometimes that’s the downfall of a team,” he says. “That’s one of the prices you pay for success.”

Didinger adds that’s one of the main reasons it’s so hard to repeat as champions in the NFL.

“Teams raid your coaching staff and raid your free agent players,” he says. “Everybody wants to get a piece of that success.”

But Didinger assures Eagles fans there’s no need to panic.

“I think they’re set up to move on and continue to win football games,” he says.

He also doesn’t feel the losses of the two coaches will negatively impact Carson Wentz, who was having an MVP-caliber season before he got hurt under the guidance of Reich and DeFilippo.