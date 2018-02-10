PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Valentine’s Day is coming up next week and if you’re looking for a romantic dinner spot, a sushi spot in Bala Cynwyd is absolutely

perfect for a date with your mate.

Taste With Tori: Quick Goodies For Your Super Bowl Party

If the winter doldrums have you down, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to heat things back up.

In the mood for sushi and Asian delights? B2 Bluefin in Bala Cynwyd has a reputation of seducing the taste buds.

It’s Bluefin’s second location in the suburbs and the culmination of years of hard work put forth by Chef Yong Kim.

And he knows you work hard too, so he always aims to please with ambiance and a menu that feels pleasantly far far away.

Behind the sushi bar, skilled chefs slice and plate works of art like tuna sundaes, a layered luxury of avocado, tuna, sriracha mayo and three different types of caviar.

But there’s one roll with a meaty price tag if you want to go big for your sweetie: their $50 roll that is made with king crab, soft cream cheese, tuna, a dollop of Russian caviar than a dusting of gold!

But here’s your Valentine’s day disclaimer from chef Kim.

“Don’t make reservation on the same day,” he says. That’s a good piece of advice.