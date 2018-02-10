PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first ever Philly Theatre Week is now live in the region and will continue through February 18.

Seventy organizations, 80 events, and more than 265 performances are on deck, according to organizer Theatre Philadelphia. They include a Game of Thrones parody called Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire and Tony-award winning rock musical Passing Strange.

“It’s really great coming on the heels of the Eagles’ great win and the celebration that we’ve had. It’s great now to celebrate arts and culture in Philadelphia, particularly with Theatre Week to celebrate the richness and diversity,” said James Haskins, Managing Director of The Wilma Theater. “The Wilma Theater has been part of the community for 40 years and here on the Avenue of the Arts for more than 20 years. It’s an absolute thrill.”

Participating organizations include local theatres, self-producing artists, and large regional theatres.

A free panel discussion called Improv is the Future of Theater will be hosted at the Philadelphia Theatre Company on February 17 at 11:30 a.m.

“All of us will be talking about the intersection between scripted theater and improvisational theater and the unique qualities that unscripted theater brings to an audience,” said Bobbi Block, Producing Artistic Director of Tongue & Groove Spontaneous Theater.

The ten-day event is aimed at building awareness of the arts and celebrating the arts and culture scene in the tristate area.

Philly Theatre Week tickets are on sale at phillytheatreweek.org and through the TodayTix app.

Prices range from free to $15 to $30.