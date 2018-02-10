MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — A South Jersey healthcare network is taking part in a national campaign to raise awareness about heart disease, particularly when it comes to new mothers.
We’re in the middle of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, organized by the American Heart Association. Virtua’s hospitals in Marlton and Burlington are taking part for the third year in a row., according to Lauren Ochs, Assistant Vice President for women’s and children’s health.
“We are handing out kits that have been made by volunteers that include all kinds of heart healthy information for both moms and babies, Virtua Assistant Vice President for women’s and children’s health Lauren Ochs told KYW Newsradio.”And the showpiece of it, really, is a beautiful, handmade crocheted red hat that each baby gets.”
More than 300 expected to go out between now and Valentine’s Day. The Little Hats Big Heart program originated in Chicago, and now covers most of the country.
“These hats and these kits are really a beautiful way to raise awareness for congenital heart defects,” Ochs added, “and the earlier that we’re able to educate a mom about the importance of heart health and how it can also affect her newborn and the rest of her family, the better that it will be for both of them.”
More information about the Little Hats Big Heart program is available here: