PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a family pay for funeral expenses for a 26-year-old West Philadelphia man who died suddenly of complications related to diabetes.
Tyrek Carlton was well liked. He helped his mother pay bills and supported his sibling as best he could. He was a hard worker, starting as a dishwasher at McGillin’s Old Ale House in Center City 10 years ago, where he worked his way up to a cook.
“So helpful and cooperative, everyone loved him,” said McGillin’s owner Chris Mullins.
Mullins says the staff has been wearing Super Bowl Eagles shirts with Tyrek’s last name on the back.
“For Super Bowl Sunday we got ‘Team Carlton’ shirts, so it was was Team Carlton in here on Sunday,” said Mullins. “He was like a father to his sisters. So there is a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expenses and other expenses as well.”
