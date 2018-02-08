PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Watch Live | Full Parade Information | Complete Eagles Coverage | Parade Photos
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans are taking Beau Allen’s tweet to heart.

The Eagles defensive tackle tweeted during the Super Bowl parade, asking fans to toss players beers onto the bus.

“PSA: Please toss us beers as we drive by,” Allen tweeted.

And Eagles fans have been obliging.

Video along the parade route shows fans tossing beers onto the open-air buses for the Eagles.

Super Bowl Parade Kicks Off As Eagles Fans Pack City

Hundreds of thousands of fans have lined up along Broad Street for the parade, as officials expect millions to pack the city.

