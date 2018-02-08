PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans are taking Beau Allen’s tweet to heart.
The Eagles defensive tackle tweeted during the Super Bowl parade, asking fans to toss players beers onto the bus.
“PSA: Please toss us beers as we drive by,” Allen tweeted.
And Eagles fans have been obliging.
Video along the parade route shows fans tossing beers onto the open-air buses for the Eagles.
Hundreds of thousands of fans have lined up along Broad Street for the parade, as officials expect millions to pack the city.