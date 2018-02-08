PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crowds 10 and 20 deep around City Hall kept a lot of fans from getting a good view of the parade, but they didn’t seem to mind.

In fact, one man was absolutely ecstatic.

“I love it! Dennis McGuigan, Port Richmond, representin’.”

Dennis McGuigan couldn’t get anywhere near the parade, but he was still on cloud nine from an experience he never thought he’d have.

“I was at the game. I was at the Super Bowl,” he said.

Not just there, on the 45 yard line. He has the pictures to prove it.

“There’s me and there’s Brad Cooper, and Jeff Lurie right behind me,” he pointed out.

Those are $10,000 seats.

“I’m a blue collar guy. I could never afford anything like that,” McGuigan said.

But, he has a friend.

“My friend and I were brought up in an orphanage. We always watched the Eagles together up at Milton Hershey School. He always said, ‘If the Eagles ever make it…’ He did very well for himself. He lives in Brentwood, California in a $15 million house and, as the season progressed, he called me up and said, ‘I got you a ticket,'” said McGuigan.

Still, he wanted to be at the parade with his son Zach.

“It was the greatest experience of my life. The parade is just icing on the cake,” said McGuigan.