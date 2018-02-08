PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Getting into the city for the parade was a challenge on Thursday morning.

SEPTA sold out of 50,000 regional rail passes in a matter of hours, the Lansdale train station was one of the busier stops this morning, and thousands of people waited hours in the dark and cold to board a train.

Forty-five minutes before the first train left the station, two lines went the length of the parking lot, but the chill and frustration didn’t dampen spirits.

“I waited four decades for this so a couple hours ain’t gonna hurt me.”

“Once in a lifetime to be going to this parade so we’re excited.”

“Oh yeah, I would do it again and again. Next year and the year after that and the year after that because they’re gonna keep winning. With a little more layers.”

There was some choice words for some would-be line jumpers who escorted to the back of the line.

Despite waiting for hours, one group thought they missed the cut and would have to wait an hour plus for another train.

SEPTA sent additional trains to Lansdale when it looked like they wouldn’t have enough to accommodate the crowds, and by 8 a.m. the lines were gone.

In the city, SEPTA announced that the Broad Street Line Walnut-Locust Station is being closed due to overcrowding at the street level.