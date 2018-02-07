PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking to apprehend suspects in connection with placing skimming devices at multiple gas stations throughout Philadelphia.
Police say the incidents happened at three different Sunoco gas stations between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.
Authorities say green globe overlay skimming devices have been found at Sunoco locations at 2601 Penrose Ave., 4168 Ridge Ave. and 8261 Stenton Ave.
Police say they recovered surveillance footage showing a man going to the ATM, attaching a skimming device, and pinning a recording camera and SD card to it on Feb. 1. The man then left the store, heading East on Stenton Avenue.
The man was wearing what police describe as a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a multicolored baseball cap.
Anyone with information about the incidents or suspects is asked to contact police at 215-686-3396/3397.