PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking to apprehend suspects in connection with placing skimming devices at multiple gas stations throughout Philadelphia.

atm skimming suspects Police: Suspects Wanted In Multiple Skimming Incidents

Credit: (CBS3)

Police say the incidents happened at three different Sunoco gas stations between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

Authorities say green globe overlay skimming devices have been found at Sunoco locations at 2601 Penrose Ave., 4168 Ridge Ave. and 8261 Stenton Ave.

Police say they recovered surveillance footage showing a man going to the ATM, attaching a skimming device, and pinning a recording camera and SD card to it on Feb. 1. The man then left the store, heading East on Stenton Avenue.

The man was wearing what police describe as a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a multicolored baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incidents or suspects is asked to contact police at 215-686-3396/3397.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch