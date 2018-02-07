PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Single life is not so bad on Valentine’s Day if you reside in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study.
Pennsylvania’s Top Valentine’s Day Gifts
WalletHub ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top five states to find someone to love.
The top 10 states are the following:
- California
- Florida
- New York
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Wisconsin
- Massachusetts
- Illinois
- Ohio
- Arizona
WalletHub compared all 50 states by using the following three factors: dating economics, dating opportunities, as well as romance and fun.
Using 27 different weighted metrics, from the share of single adults to online dating safety, WalletHub graded each state on a 100-point scale for every single metric. Then, they calculated each state’s weighted average and came up with an overall score.
New Jersey ranks 14th and Delaware ranks 35th overall, according to Wallet Hub’s study.
The worst state for being single is Arkansas, according to the study.