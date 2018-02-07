PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Single life is not so bad on Valentine’s Day if you reside in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study.

Pennsylvania's Top Valentine's Day Gifts

WalletHub ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top five states to find someone to love.

The top 10 states are the following:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. New York
  4. Texas
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Illinois
  9. Ohio
  10. Arizona

WalletHub compared all 50 states by using the following three factors: dating economics, dating opportunities, as well as romance and fun.

Using 27 different weighted metrics, from the share of single adults to online dating safety, WalletHub graded each state on a 100-point scale for every single metric. Then, they calculated each state’s weighted average and came up with an overall score.

New Jersey ranks 14th and Delaware ranks 35th overall, according to Wallet Hub’s study.

The worst state for being single is Arkansas, according to the study.

