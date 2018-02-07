PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Queen Latifah and Anita Hill will give the commencement speeches at two Rutgers University campuses this year.

But the speaker for the school’s main campus in New Brunswick has not yet been selected.

School officials announced Wednesday that Latifah, a Newark native who became an actress, hip-hop icon and social activist, will speak May 14 during the Rutgers-Newark ceremony. She will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

Hill is the law professor who brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness in 1991 when she testified during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas. She will speak May 17 to graduates at Rutgers-Camden and will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

School officials say both women were selected, in part, because they are strong female role models. Neither one will receive a fee for speaking.

