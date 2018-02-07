PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you plan on attending the Eagles Super Bowl Championship parade there are some last-minute things you should know.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says keep a watchful eye on the people you go to the parade with, especially young children, because a little bit of separation in a large crowd can lead to a lot of worry.

“If you are traveling with groups that you come with on trains or from other distances please stay together,” he said. “If you are travelling with small children, as a suspect many of you will be, when you are watching the parade please keep a handle on your child so you do not get separated. There will be so many people out there that even a separation of a few feet could be problematic.”

And Ross says it’s a good idea to dress small children in a color other than green and urges parents to take a picture of your child with what they’re wearing just in case you do get separated and need help locating them.

Full Information On Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade

Commissioner Ross says be prepared for long lines, packed trains and uncomfortable waits.

“Patience will be the order of the day,” he said. “It will be a lot of people, a lot more than most have ever seen in any one gathering in this city.”

SEPTA’s Jeff Knueppel says the transit agency is doing its best to accommodate people going to the parade.

“You’re best bet for parade travel is the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines,” Knueppel said. “Our friends at Independence Blue Cross are sponsoring free rides on both lines all day.”

Knueppel says both lines will be running at rush hour levels (every 5 minutes) throughout the day.

For full information on transit, road closures, parking restrictions and more, click here: