PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

BOSTON (CBS) – A Valentine’s Day dinner at a sandwich shop sounds romantic, right?

A restaurant in Boston seems to think so, and is offering diners a real gem of a deal.

Police Department Using Happy, Sad Emojis On Digital Speed Sign 

Bring your significant other to Pauli’s on Valentine’s Day, and get the “Big Boy Burger.”

“It’s the Big Boy Burger proposal, nothing says ‘I love you’ like a ring with barbecue sauce dripping down your arm, right?” said Pauli’s owner Paul Barker.

The special burger comes with a designer diamond engagement ring for the bargain price of $3,000.

If interested, the restaurant needs a 48-hour notice to make a jewelry store run.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch