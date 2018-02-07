BOSTON (CBS) – A Valentine’s Day dinner at a sandwich shop sounds romantic, right?
A restaurant in Boston seems to think so, and is offering diners a real gem of a deal.
Bring your significant other to Pauli’s on Valentine’s Day, and get the “Big Boy Burger.”
“It’s the Big Boy Burger proposal, nothing says ‘I love you’ like a ring with barbecue sauce dripping down your arm, right?” said Pauli’s owner Paul Barker.
The special burger comes with a designer diamond engagement ring for the bargain price of $3,000.
If interested, the restaurant needs a 48-hour notice to make a jewelry store run.