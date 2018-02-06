PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 


By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under:eagles 2017, KYW Newsradio 1060, Paul Kurtz, PJ Whelihan’s Pub, Super Bowl 2018

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Bowl proved to be a bonanza for many area restaurants and taverns.

The Super Bowl is traditionally more of a home party event, but when your team is playing in the big game there’s also a big rush to favorite watering holes.

Many bars across the region were packed throughout Sunday, including P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurants says COO Jim Friss.

“We get slammed every year with take-out, take-out, take-out, but this year was different because we knew we were gonna slammed with take-out because of more home parties than normal,” he said. “But then we also knew we were gonna be filled inside to. It was quite the experience.”

Friss says they set consumption records.

“Three hundred kegs of beer which yielded approximately 31,500 pints of beer,” he said.

In addition to 165,000 wings and 4,000 Underdog shots, the numbers become mind-boggling when you factor in all those other establishments doing similar business.

