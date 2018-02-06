PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Judge Reinstates Manslaughter Charges Against Amtrak Engineer Involved In Deadly 2015 Derailment  
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, sixers, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday’s 76ers game will be first time a large group of Philadelphia sports fans and the Super Bowl championship Eagles are in a building together.

The Eagles’ o-line — Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Stefen Wisniewski, and Jason Peters — will ring the Sixers’ pregame bell before their national TV 8:00 p.m. (TNT) game against the Wizards.

“Many other members of the Eagles’ organization” will also be at the game, according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.

