PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday’s 76ers game will be first time a large group of Philadelphia sports fans and the Super Bowl championship Eagles are in a building together.
The Eagles’ o-line — Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Stefen Wisniewski, and Jason Peters — will ring the Sixers’ pregame bell before their national TV 8:00 p.m. (TNT) game against the Wizards.
“Many other members of the Eagles’ organization” will also be at the game, according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.
