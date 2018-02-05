PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be closing schools Thursday for the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.
The Philadelphia School District schools and Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools will be closed Thursday.
“The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event. For this reason we have decided to give our students, teachers and their families the chance to witness history. All School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices will be closed this Thursday, February 8, 2018,” Dr. William Hite said in statement.
The statement continued, “Even though we will be closed on Thursday, I want to remind every student, parent and guardian that attending school is absolutely essential. That’s why I want to see everyone in school, on-time and ready to learn on Friday. Just like the Eagles were football heroes on Sunday, I want all of our students to be attendance heroes everyday.”
The parade is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. The parade is planned to begin at Broad and Pattison and go to the Art Musuem.