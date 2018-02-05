PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There have been rumors circulating online that Sunday night’s Super Bowl celebrations included an alleged ostrich ride through Philly.
It seems Twitter and the hashtag #PhiladelphiaPoliceScanner may be to blame for that rumor. The tweets claimed the news was heard via police scanners that a man wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey and sweatpants broke into the Philadelphia Zoo, stole an ostrich, rode it down Market Street, until the animal was eventually electrocuted by exposed traffic light wires on 17th and Chestnut Streets.
The Philadelphia Zoo immediately responded to the rumor on Twitter saying, “Although this would be quite a feat, please rest assured no ostriches call the Zoo home and all our feathered friends are safe.”
— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) February 5, 2018
Although there were no confirmed ostrich rides spotted in Philly, some celebrations did get out of control with some fans climbing and knocking down light poles while others smashed store windows.