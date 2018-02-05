PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey has joined Pennsylvania and 20 other states in suing the federal government over the repeal of net neutrality. And Governor Phil Murphy is going one step further.
“Our intent is clear,” Murphy said. “New Jerseyans deserve free, open, and equal access to the Internet.”
By way of executive order, all Internet Service Providers will have to uphold the principles of net neutrality if they want to do business with the state.
It means broadband companies like Comcast and Verizon would not be able to block lawful websites and services or put those who pay more in a “fast lane.”
“They have been reasonable,” Murphy said. “Many, if not most, if not all we’ve spoken to have said they would adhere as a sort of matter of honor to net neutrality.”
But Murphy is of the mind that regulations are needed to ensure compliance, hence New Jersey jumping on the lawsuit against the recent repeal by the Republican-led FCC, which says its move will improve investment and consumer choice.