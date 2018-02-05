SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
By Molly Daly
Filed Under:Lumberton Police

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in South Jersey are asking for the public’s help after a New York man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded during a fight in Burlington County.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday during a fight outside a townhouse on Coriander Drive in Lumberton.

When police arrived, they found 26 year-old Moriah Walker of Brooklyn gravely wounded. He and a 23 year-old man were rushed to Cooper University Hospital.

Walker died six hours later. The other man is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

So far, police have made no arrests. It’s not clear what sparked the fight. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch