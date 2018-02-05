LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in South Jersey are asking for the public’s help after a New York man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded during a fight in Burlington County.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday during a fight outside a townhouse on Coriander Drive in Lumberton.
When police arrived, they found 26 year-old Moriah Walker of Brooklyn gravely wounded. He and a 23 year-old man were rushed to Cooper University Hospital.
Walker died six hours later. The other man is listed in critical, but stable, condition.
So far, police have made no arrests. It’s not clear what sparked the fight. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.
Comments
Molly DalyMore from Molly Daly