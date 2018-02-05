NEW YORK (CBS) – The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up green in honor of the Super Bowl champs – the Philadelphia Eagles!

The building’s Twitter account tweeted Sunday night it was celebrating the Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots with lights sparkling in the Eagles’ colors for 30 minutes and then static lights until 2 a.m.

#FlyEaglesFly–straight to the top of the #EmpireStateBuilding! We're celebrating the @Eagles #SuperBowlLII victory with lights sparkling in the team's colors for 30 minutes, then static lights until 2AM! pic.twitter.com/NefPllG0hI — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) February 5, 2018

However, many New Yorkers were not that happy about that, and they took to Twitter to voice their dislike.

You guys really need to stop doing this for other cities! There is no other city that would ever do that for any of our teams. Nice gesture but lets save on the electricity! — Brad Levin (@BLEV88) February 5, 2018

You’re a NYC landmark. Broadway not Broad Street. pic.twitter.com/m92L0SaX2k — heyyoeddie (@heyyoeddie) February 5, 2018

Please tell me that this is an Alexa malfunction. — Mark (@MarkAPier) February 5, 2018

You have disgraced New York City. If you were a person instead of a building, and covered in skin instead of stone, and were 5 and a half feet tall instead of 1454 feet tall… I would punch you in the face. For shame, Empire State Building. For shame. — Andrew Rizzi (@AndrewMRizzi) February 5, 2018

This is New York. TURN THAT OFF. — Miss Yankee Universe (@the_Annelis) February 5, 2018

The Empire State Building was lit up in Eagles and Patriots colors following the announcement they would face off in Super Bowl LII.