NEW YORK (CBS) – The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up green in honor of the Super Bowl champs – the Philadelphia Eagles!
The building’s Twitter account tweeted Sunday night it was celebrating the Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots with lights sparkling in the Eagles’ colors for 30 minutes and then static lights until 2 a.m.
However, many New Yorkers were not that happy about that, and they took to Twitter to voice their dislike.
The Empire State Building was lit up in Eagles and Patriots colors following the announcement they would face off in Super Bowl LII.
