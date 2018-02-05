SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos |      SCHOOL DELAYS ACROSS AREA  
NEW YORK (CBS) – The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up green in honor of the Super Bowl champs – the Philadelphia Eagles!

Mayor Kenney: Eagles Super Bowl Parade ‘Most Likely Thursday’ 

The building’s Twitter account tweeted Sunday night it was celebrating the Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots with lights sparkling in the Eagles’ colors for 30 minutes and then static lights until 2 a.m.

However, many New Yorkers were not that happy about that, and they took to Twitter to voice their dislike.

Merrill Reese: ‘Eagles Fans Everywhere, This Is For You’ 

New York Post Not Celebrating Eagles Win

The Empire State Building was lit up in Eagles and Patriots colors following the announcement they would face off in Super Bowl LII.

