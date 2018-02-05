SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos |      SCHOOL DELAYS ACROSS AREA  
By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bud Light said earlier this summer that if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, they would front the party.

Well, we WON!

The beer giant says once the parade is announced “we will celebrate with Philadelphia fans in taverns along ‘Victory Lane.’”

Here’s the statement they sent to CBS Philly:

“The Eagles have emerged victorious in Super Bowl LII, and we will celebrate with Philadelphia fans in taverns along “Victory Lane.” On the day of the parade, we invite all fans 21+ to join us in raising the Kingdom’s favorite light lager in celebration of the big win. Look for Bud Light reps at multiple taverns along the parade route where we will buy fans one Bud Light. Congrats, Philadelphia! And please enjoy responsibly! Philly Philly!”

philly philly scroll Bud Light On Fronting Phillys Party: We Will Celebrate Along Victory Lane

Credit: Provided to CBS3 from Bud Light

It all started with a Lane Johnson quote: “I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody.”

And then Bud Light jumped in.

Bud Light says they are waiting on some additional information from the Eagles and city about the parade and we will share additional details as they become available.

 

