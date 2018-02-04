PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On a slow Super Bowl weekend at multiplexes, as audiences caught up with some of the Oscar nominees, there was a three-title race for the box-office crown, won more or less by default.
The holdover sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, eked out a modest first-place victory by earning an estimated $11-million.
The runner-up was another sequel, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, not far behind with $10-million.
Winchester, a debuting horror thriller starring Oscar winner Helen Mirren, took third with a total of $9-million.
No other title exceeded the $8-million mark.
But among the Oscar-nominated films, The Post did the most business, taking in $5-million, good for a sixth-place finish.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of the counterpart weekend a year ago and even further below those of last weekend.