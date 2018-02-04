SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An approaching area of low pressure has brought clouds to the region Sunday morning and precipitation will follow very soon.

Some areas north and west will be cold enough to start out with a bit of snow or a wintry mix.

watches and warnings winter storm Its Going To Be A Super Bowl Soaker!

A winter weather advisory has been issued for that reason for Lancaster and Berks Counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

rpm 4km lc Its Going To Be A Super Bowl Soaker!

While a few soggy snowflakes aren’t out of the question for Philadelphia and some of our suburbs, rain will be the main precipitation type that we deal with today.

Some of the heaviest rain will occur while you are on your way to your Super Bowl Watch Party and even during the game.

what to expect snow start times Its Going To Be A Super Bowl Soaker!

High resolution models are showing rain exiting the I-95 corridor by 10-11 p.m. with the entire region drying out by midnight.

Fly Eagles Fly!

 

