PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An approaching area of low pressure has brought clouds to the region Sunday morning and precipitation will follow very soon.
Some areas north and west will be cold enough to start out with a bit of snow or a wintry mix.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for that reason for Lancaster and Berks Counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.
While a few soggy snowflakes aren’t out of the question for Philadelphia and some of our suburbs, rain will be the main precipitation type that we deal with today.
Some of the heaviest rain will occur while you are on your way to your Super Bowl Watch Party and even during the game.
High resolution models are showing rain exiting the I-95 corridor by 10-11 p.m. with the entire region drying out by midnight.
Fly Eagles Fly!