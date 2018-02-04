PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The poles are getting greased once again.
Philadelphia Schools Will Be Open Monday After Super Bowl
Hours ahead of Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and the New England Patriots, Philadelphia police began greasing poles across the city.
However, police are not using Crisco this time around.
Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch Defend Their Super Bowl Teams In SNL’s Revolutionary War Skit
Prior to the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings, the “Crisco cops” greased up the poles, but people were still able to climb them.
During a press conference last week talking about Super Bowl security, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross hinted they would be cooking up a different recipe to grease the poles.
“Now look, I can’t tell you that there won’t still be attempts, but I would suspect that some of them will be far more difficult than they were with the Crisco attempt,” said Ross.
Social media went stirring after the announcement, as people were waxing about lubricant alternatives, baby oil, and even I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter.
Police, though, would not confirm what they’re putting on the poles.
Celebrities, Athletes Take To Social Media On Super Bowl Sunday
“We don’t need people Googling countermeasures,” said police. “However, rest-assured that anything we put on poles will be biodegradable.”