MULLICA HILL, NJ. (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers, pumped up with Eagles pride, kicked off their Super Bowl Sunday by making hoagies to help several South Jersey families in need.
This is the 4th Annual Hoagies 4 Hope fundraiser at Clearview Regional High School in Mullica Hill. Counselor and organizer Paul Sommers says 300 volunteers, most of them in middle and high school, all in Eagles green, got to work to make hoagies and to make a difference.
“We’re making 2,000 hoagies,” Sommers said. “All the proceeds will go to children and families in need in our district.”
The goal was to raise $25,000 for the families of two students and two staffers with major health issues. Twelve-year-old Isabella was happy to help out.
“It goes to people right in our neighborhood,” she said, “right in our township.”
And with the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Sommers says the volunteers and people in the community have been even more pumped up than in years past.
“When the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game, we had huge presale orders come in the following few days,” he said. “Especially trays.”