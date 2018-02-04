PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following another deadly Amtrak train crash, are people feeling uneasy about traveling by train?
The majority of passengers say they aren’t deterred, but they are concerned.
Doug Ammon frequently travels to New York from Philadelphia by train and he says he’ll continue riding, but with he is a bit more on edge.
“With the Super Bowl going on it didn’t cross my mind, but with all the terrorist things and accidents happening it is in the back of my mind,” he said.
And what about those traveling together? Do the benefits of traveling by train outweigh the fear factors?
Karen and her husband Zupe say no.
“We really enjoy spending the time together rather than focusing on the road,” Karen said.
“The numbers are still in our favor, but safety should be looked at more closely. But it’s still safer by numbers,” said Zupe.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, confirmed transportation deaths are going up, but travel by train is still one of the safest modes of transportation.