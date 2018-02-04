SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions SCHOOL DELAYS: 2 School Districts Delayed In Berks County Monday  
Filed Under:Amtrak, Philadelphia, Shara Dae Howard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following another deadly Amtrak train crash, are people feeling uneasy about traveling by train?

The majority of passengers say they aren’t deterred, but they are concerned.

Doug Ammon frequently travels to New York from Philadelphia by train and he says he’ll continue riding, but with he is a bit more on edge.

“With the Super Bowl going on it didn’t cross my mind, but with all the terrorist things and accidents happening it is in the back of my mind,” he said.

And what about those traveling together? Do the benefits of traveling by train outweigh the fear factors?
Karen and her husband Zupe say no.

“We really enjoy spending the time together rather than focusing on the road,” Karen said.

“The numbers are still in our favor, but safety should be looked at more closely. But it’s still safer by numbers,” said Zupe.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, confirmed transportation deaths are going up, but travel by train is still one of the safest modes of transportation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch