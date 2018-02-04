HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Haddonfield Township wants its residents to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as they face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
The Commissioners of the Borough Haddonfield have declared Sunday February, 4 2018 as Eagles Spirit Day.
The proclamation declares “Eagles fans will join in brotherhood as the New England Patriots learn just what the ‘Birds’ have in store.”
It goes on to say, “After 52 years, of waiting, it is now time for New Jersey and Pennsylvania residents throughout these two states and Eagles fans across the nation to rise up in support of our Eagles as they go to claim the Lombardi Trophy.”