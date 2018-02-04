SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Haddonfield Township wants its residents to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as they face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Commissioners of the Borough Haddonfield have declared Sunday February, 4 2018 as Eagles Spirit Day.

Celebrities, Athletes Take To Social Media On Super Bowl Sunday

The proclamation declares “Eagles fans will join in brotherhood as the New England Patriots learn just what the ‘Birds’ have in store.”

Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch Defend Their Super Bowl Teams In SNL’s Revolutionary War Skit 

It goes on to say, “After 52 years, of waiting, it is now time for New Jersey and Pennsylvania residents throughout these two states and Eagles fans across the nation to rise up in support of our Eagles as they go to claim the Lombardi Trophy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch