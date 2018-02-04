SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Follow along for all the updates as the Eagles take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII!

SECOND QUARTER

14:13: Patriots miss a bungled field goal attempt. Eagles still up 9-3.

8:48: LeGarrette Blount scores on a 21-yard touchdown. The Eagles miss a two-point conversion. Birds up 15-3.

7:25: Stephen Gostkowski nails 45-yard field goal for Patriots. Eagles still up 15-6.

2:04: Patriots storm down the field after an interception and James White scores a 26-yard rushing TD. Gostkowski shanks the extra point and the Eagles lead is cut to 15-12.

:38: In what is one of the greatest trick plays in Super Bowl history, tight end Trey Burton throws a one-yard TD pass to quarterback Nick Foles on fourth and goal. Eagles go up 22-12 on the Patriots as they head into halftime.

FIRST QUARTER

7:55: Eagles settle for a 25-yard field goal after marching down the field on their first drive. Eagles up 3-0 on Patriots early in first.

4:17: Patriots answer back with a field goal of their own. Game tied 3-3.

2:34: Nick Foles connects with Alshon Jeffery on a 34-yard touchdown catch, but Jake Elliott misses the extra point. Eagles up 9-3.

End of the first quarter, Eagles up 9-3.

