PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Follow along for all the updates as the Eagles take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII!
SECOND QUARTER
14:13: Patriots miss a bungled field goal attempt. Eagles still up 9-3.
8:48: LeGarrette Blount scores on a 21-yard touchdown. The Eagles miss a two-point conversion. Birds up 15-3.
7:25: Stephen Gostkowski nails 45-yard field goal for Patriots. Eagles still up 15-6.
2:04: Patriots storm down the field after an interception and James White scores a 26-yard rushing TD. Gostkowski shanks the extra point and the Eagles lead is cut to 15-12.
:38: In what is one of the greatest trick plays in Super Bowl history, tight end Trey Burton throws a one-yard TD pass to quarterback Nick Foles on fourth and goal. Eagles go up 22-12 on the Patriots as they head into halftime.
FIRST QUARTER
7:55: Eagles settle for a 25-yard field goal after marching down the field on their first drive. Eagles up 3-0 on Patriots early in first.
4:17: Patriots answer back with a field goal of their own. Game tied 3-3.
2:34: Nick Foles connects with Alshon Jeffery on a 34-yard touchdown catch, but Jake Elliott misses the extra point. Eagles up 9-3.
End of the first quarter, Eagles up 9-3.