SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dougie P!

On 4th and goal and the NE 1 with 0:34 seconds in the first half, Doug Pederson called what NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth called “one of the all-time great” calls—a trick play TE pass from Trey Burton to Nick Foles for the touchdown!

“I wasn’t going to let our offense be stopped on the one yard line,” Pederson told the broadcast at halftime.

The touchdown gave the Eagles a 22-12 lead after Jake Elliott made the extra point.

Nick Foles becomes the first play in NFL history to throw and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch