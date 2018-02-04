PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dougie P!
On 4th and goal and the NE 1 with 0:34 seconds in the first half, Doug Pederson called what NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth called “one of the all-time great” calls—a trick play TE pass from Trey Burton to Nick Foles for the touchdown!
“I wasn’t going to let our offense be stopped on the one yard line,” Pederson told the broadcast at halftime.
The touchdown gave the Eagles a 22-12 lead after Jake Elliott made the extra point.
Nick Foles becomes the first play in NFL history to throw and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
