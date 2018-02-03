GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) — Police in Gloucester Township are investigating after a man reportedly pointed a gun at a child.
Police say the child was walking home from his bus stop Friday afternoon, when a vehicle pulled up to the curb next to him in the Sophia Drive area of Somerdale.
The driver of the car then reportedly asked the child to come over to the vehicle.
After seeing what he thought was a handgun, the child ran home and contacted his mother.
Police responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. and conducted an extensive check of the area but were unable to locate the vehicle in question.
The driver of the vehicle was described as a man, around 17-20 years old, wearing a black long sleeve shirt.
The vehicle is described as black, four door, older model vehicle, possibly with a damaged passenger side rear door window.
Police are currently investigating the incident, and officers will be monitoring area school bus stops.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500, the Anonymous Crime Tipline at 856-842-5560, or they can send an anonymous tip via text message by texting the keywords TIP GLOTWPPD and their message to 888777.
Anonymous information can also be left on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.