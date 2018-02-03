PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — The two former Eagles were announced Saturday night as members of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Brian Dawkins, the nine-time Pro Bowler who spent 13 seasons with the Birds, was named a member of the 2018 class along with former teammate Terrell Owens, who got in on his third year of eligibility.
Eagles players past and present took to social media to congratulate the new inductees.
As well as T.O. himself.
Dawkins and Owens both played for the Eagles during their last Super Bowl appearance in 2005, also against the Patriots, in Super Bowl XXXIX.
They are joined by fellow inductees Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, and Jerry Kramer as the newest Hall of Famers.