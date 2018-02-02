PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” has quickly become the Eagles’ anthem.
A video of the team celebrating to the song after their NFC Championship win went viral (NSFW).
According to data released by Amazon Music on Thursday, the average daily streams of “Dreams and Nightmares” in Philadelphia increased by more than 2.5 times after the team won the NFC Title game on January 21st.
In the U.S., average daily streams increased by 1.5 times.
The Eagles have chosen the song for their Super Bowl intro music, per NFL.com.
Meek Mill, who is in prison after violating probation, released a statement saying it “really lifted my spirit to hear the [Eagles] rallying around my songs.”