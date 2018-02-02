PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Singer-songwriter Matt Santry debuted his newest single “Underdog’s Time is Now (Philly Fight Song)” this week – a song which encapsulates the Eagles journey to the Super Bowl.
“Underdogs in every playoff game. But every dog is gonna have its day. We were running when we hit the ground. We’re here to make Philly proud. Disrespect fuels us now. Just look around, the underdog’s time is now,” Santry sings.
The song was featured during Eagles Road To The Super Bowl coverage on CBS3 in a music video directed by photographer Matt Maiorano.
Santry is no stranger to the business. His journey has taken him across the country performing at over 100 colleges, on festivals bills with the acts like The Lumineers and Counting Crows. His voice has even been featured in numerous national ad campaigns
He is set to release his 5th album.
