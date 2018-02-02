PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Communities in the path of the Mariner East Two Pipeline in Chester and Delaware counties have started a GoFundMe page. The goal: a publicly funded risk assessment of the controversial project.
Caroline Hughes, with Del-Chesco United for Pipeline Safety, hopes the GoFundMe page will generate $50,000 to fund a study to properly assess “the area of Delaware and Chester County, in terms of the risk that the Mariner East pipeline projects: currently operational Mariner One, and the construction and then operational Mariner 2 and 2X, will bring our community.”
Citizen groups oppose the pipeline because it will transport a mix of highly flammable, odorless gases through the counties very close to schools, nursing homes, and hospitals.
Energy Transfer, which owns the pipeline, says it has performed required safety analysis for the project, and has taken extra steps for safety.