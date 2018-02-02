PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe diGenova went on The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210am WPHT to discuss the release of the House Intelligence Memo.
“This wasn’t a warrant to spy on a foreign national, it was a warrant to spy on an American citizen,” diGenova said of the FBI spying on Carter Page. “The FBI had to allege that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power in order to get the warrant, and there was no evidence to establish that.”
“I am appalled that (FBI Director) Christopher Wray has allowed almost all of these people to stay there,” (in the FBI) diGenova said. “He removed McCabe as the deputy director only after he goes to capital hill and reads this four page memo, if Wray was surprised after reading the four page memo, then he is a horrible FBI director who is blind.”
When asked if he believes Wray should step down as FBI director, diGenova said, “If I were the president and he offered me his resignation, I would certainly accept it.”