SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
Filed Under:Aston Township Police, Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

ASTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) —A Delaware County police department did not hold back its bite after releasing a Birds hype video that alleges Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are rule-breakers.

Philly Police Hilariously Trolling Boston PD On Twitter Ahead Of Super Bowl

Aston Township Police Department officers released the video showing a cop accusing a person with a Tom Brady cut-out face and wearing a New England Patriots uniform of stealing a ring and air, in reference to the controversy surrounding the Patriots allegedly cheating to win and the Deflategate controversy.

The suspect flees the scene but does not escape after the officer releases an “underdog” police dog to track him down.

The video ends with the officer saying, “I told you the dogs were coming.”

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch