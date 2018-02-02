ASTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) —A Delaware County police department did not hold back its bite after releasing a Birds hype video that alleges Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are rule-breakers.
Philly Police Hilariously Trolling Boston PD On Twitter Ahead Of Super Bowl
Aston Township Police Department officers released the video showing a cop accusing a person with a Tom Brady cut-out face and wearing a New England Patriots uniform of stealing a ring and air, in reference to the controversy surrounding the Patriots allegedly cheating to win and the Deflategate controversy.
The suspect flees the scene but does not escape after the officer releases an “underdog” police dog to track him down.
The video ends with the officer saying, “I told you the dogs were coming.”
The Philadelphia Eagles play the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.