CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A Gloucester County man is the latest to be snared by state and federal investigators in a multi-million dollar prescription fraud scheme down the shore.
The guilty plea was entered before a federal judge in Camden.
Michael Pilate, 39, of Williamstown, is the 13th individual to admit a role in targeting New Jersey’s health benefits system for their own gain. He had worked for 17 years as a guidance counselor in the Pleasantville School District, the last two as director.
Court papers allege he received $500 for every fake prescription he filled. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in May, along with over $3 million in fines and restitution.
Leaders in the scheme, which ran for 16 months and cost the state tens of millions, are set to be sentenced late next month. They include several pharmaceutical reps in Philadelphia and South Jersey, as well as a shore doctor and a former Atlantic City firefighter.