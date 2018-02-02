SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING:  School Delays
By David Madden
(credit: CBS 3)

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A Gloucester County man is the latest to be snared by state and federal investigators in a multi-million dollar prescription fraud scheme down the shore.

The guilty plea was entered before a federal judge in Camden.

Michael Pilate, 39, of Williamstown, is the 13th individual to admit a role in targeting New Jersey’s health benefits system for their own gain. He had worked for 17 years as a guidance counselor in the Pleasantville School District, the last two as director.

Court papers allege he received $500 for every fake prescription he filled. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in May, along with over $3 million in fines and restitution.

Leaders in the scheme, which ran for 16 months and cost the state tens of millions, are set to be sentenced late next month. They include several pharmaceutical reps in Philadelphia and South Jersey, as well as a shore doctor and a former Atlantic City firefighter.​

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch