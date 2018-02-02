PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While everyone has green on the brain, one local organization wants you to think red.

It seems right now Philadelphians only have one color on their minds.

“I knew exactly what I was going to wear today because my office is doing an everyone dress in Eagles garb today.”

“Everybody has green on, it’s kind of crazy! I think every firm around here probably let everybody wear their Eagles stuff today.”

And so Amy Cavaliere, American Heart Association advocate and volunteer, says it admittedly seems to be bad timing that Friday was also the American Heart Association’s “Wear Red Heart Health Awareness Day.”

“I know, I know! But you know what, we’re so excited for the Eagles so we can share the day! That’s totally fine!” she said.

Whether you wear red or not, the point is to get out the message about heart disease.

“Women have different type of symptoms typically than men do, and a lot of people think that heart disease is a man’s disease and that’s just not the case,” Cavaliere said.

She knows this firsthand, as she celebrates the one year anniversary of her heart attack.

“I was 35 when it happened and I had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection where my coronary artery tore, and it caused my coronary artery to be completely blocked off and it caused my heart to stop,” Cavaliere recalled.

For more information go to: heart.org/GoRedForWomen