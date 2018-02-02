SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under:Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While everyone has green on the brain, one local organization wants you to think red.

It seems right now Philadelphians only have one color on their minds.

“I knew exactly what I was going to wear today because my office is doing an everyone dress in Eagles garb today.”

“Everybody has green on, it’s kind of crazy! I think every firm around here probably let everybody wear their Eagles stuff today.”

And so Amy Cavaliere, American Heart Association advocate and volunteer, says it admittedly seems to be bad timing that Friday was also the American Heart Association’s “Wear Red Heart Health Awareness Day.”

“I know, I know! But you know what, we’re so excited for the Eagles so we can share the day! That’s totally fine!” she said.

Whether you wear red or not, the point is to get out the message about heart disease.

“Women have different type of symptoms typically than men do, and a lot of people think that heart disease is a man’s disease and that’s just not the case,” Cavaliere said.

She knows this firsthand, as she celebrates the one year anniversary of her heart attack.

“I was 35 when it happened and I had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection where my coronary artery tore, and it caused my coronary artery to be completely blocked off and it caused my heart to stop,” Cavaliere recalled.

For more information go to: heart.org/GoRedForWomen

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch