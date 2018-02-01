SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
By Jay Lloyd
Delaware Water Gap (Kathryn Lloyd)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With Valentines Day on the near horizon, KYW’s Jay Lloyd has a pair of getaway stayover ideas for outdoor exploration, food, drink and romance.

bar louis 2 Valentine Water Gap Getaway

It seems as though time stood still in the quaint villages of Milford and Delaware-Water-Gap, Pennsylvania. They’re 30 miles apart but represent art and historical enclaves in 19th century backdrops, separated by the rustically scenic Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area. Milford residents view the high bluffs and waterfalls as one of the most extraordinary settings in the country. In town, the Fauchere Hotel is a Valentines Day gem with dining that traces is roots to New York’s famed Delmonicos.

del water gap orig edit e1517233367331 Valentine Water Gap Getaway

The rooms whisper romance. Anchoring the southern end of the Gap is the Deer Head Inn, long a Mecca for jazz lovers. It features period furnished rooms and lounge dining to the romantic backdrop of easy jazz for a cool Valentine getaway.

