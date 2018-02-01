PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some underdogs were being celebrated at the Pennsylvania SPCA in North Philadelphia.
There were about 12 dogs looking for their “fur-ever” homes all bundled up in Eagles jackets enjoying the outdoors at the Pennsylvania SPCA.
They were donated by Philadelphia-based athletic apparel company, Boathouse Sports.
One of the dogs participating in a fashion show and agility course, was Moo Moo, who looks like a little cow.
“That is how he got his name,” said Gillian Kocher with the PSPCA. “One of our staffers named Moo Moo because he does have spots like a cow. He was found as a stray in the streets of Fishtown. He unfortunately has two torn ACLs, hello Carson Wentz. So he will need some surgery, but we are pretty confident that he is going to find his forever home.”