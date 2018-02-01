PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Super Bowl party is not complete without food.
In a special touchdown edition of Taste With Tori, our Vittoria Woodill takes us into the kitchen with local party planner and CEO of Party Host Helpers, Renee Patrone to whip up some quick– and delicious goodies– to keep you fueled for the big game.
FIRST DOWN FIZZ
- 1 liter of vodka
- Three 12-ounce bottles of beer (recommend Corona)
- Three 6-ounce containers of frozen limeade
- Three 1-liter bottles of club soda
- 3 limes, sliced into wheels
- Ice
- Lime Wedges
- Green food coloring (optional, but great if you’re an Eagles fan!)
Pour beer into a large pitcher. Add still-frozen limeade and stir to combine. Allow foam to settle. Squeeze half a lime into a pitcher. Finely slice the other lime half and place into pitcher, for garnish. Serve cold.
GAME DAY CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE BALL
- 1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ tsp vanilla extract
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp. of brown sugar
- 1 package mini chocolate chips
- Small handful white chocolate chips
- Graham crackers, vanilla wafers, and pretzels for serving
Beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a medium-sized bowl until fluffy. Add sugar and beat until combined. Stir in ¾ cup mini chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate for two hours.
If making a football-shaped cheesecake ball, line the inside of the bowl of your choice with plastic wrap then fill with mixture. Cover the top with plastic wrap. If you are not using a bowl, simply place the mixture on a large piece of plastic wrap and shape into a ball. Refrigerate for a least an hour.
To decorate and serve: remove plastic wrap from the top of the bowl and invert cheesecake ball onto a serving platter. Remove remaining plastic wrap. If you are not using a bowl, remove plastic wrap and serve as a ball, or use your hands to make into football shape.
Decorate by covering cheesecake ball with remaining mini chocolate chips. To add accents to resemble “football laces,” add in white chocolate chips to the center and top sides.
Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers and pretzels.