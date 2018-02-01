PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the one-year anniversary of the death of Penn State student Tim Piazza, his parents are on a mission to stop hazing and they have a message for college students and their parents.
In an open letter, Jim and Evelyn Piazza urge caution when pledging a fraternity or sorority. They suggest students pledge as a group, leave unsafe situations, and don’t take a fraternity’s profile at face value.
They say their son would have never expected his soon-to-be-brothers would abuse him and leave him to die. Tim had repeatedly told them he was pledging an alcohol and hazing-free group.
But during his February 2nd initiation, the 19-year-old consumed a large amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual at the Beta Theta Pi house. He fell several times and died from multiple traumatic injuries.
Later this month, the Piazza’s will join with other parents who have lost children to hazing for a conference. The group will work together to help bring an end to hazing deaths.