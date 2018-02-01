Super Bowl LII
Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East – 15-3) vs. New England Patriots (AFC East – 15-3)
Sunday, February 4, 2018 | 6:30 PM ET | U.S. Bank Stadium | Referee: Gene Steratore
The Eagles advanced to their third Super Bowl in franchise history (1980 & 2004). Team also played in 4 NFL Championships and are seeking their first championship since 1960. Philadelphia is the third team to head to Super Bowl on scoring run of plus-38 points. Doug Pederson is 2-0 as head coach in postseason career. Pederson has never faced the New England Patriots as a head coach.
The Patriots advanced to an NFL-record 10th Super Bowl. New England is looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history (XXXVIII & XXXIX). New England has won five Super Bowls and can tie Pittsburgh (6) for the most in NFL history. Bill Belichick has 28 career playoff victories, which is the most by any head coach in NFL history. His career playoff record of 28-10 and he is 5-2 lifetime vs. Philadelphia.
All-time series history (Including playoff)
- LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 7-6
- STREAKS: Patriots have won 4 of past 5
- LAST GAME: 12/6/15: Eagles 35 at Patriots 28
- LAST GAME AT SITE: First meeting in Minnesota
- PLAYOFF SERIES HISTORY
- LEADER: Patriots lead all-time series, 1-0
- STREAKS: Patriots won only meeting
- LAST PLAYOFF: 2/6/05: Patriots 24, Eagles 21 (SB XXXIX)
- LAST PLAYOFF AT SITE: First meeting in Minnesota
Philadelphia Eagles
- PLAYOFF RECORD: 21-21
- LAST WEEK: W 38-7 vs. Minnesota
- VS. COMMON OPP.: 5-1 (Atl 1-0; Car 1-0; Den 1-0; KC
- 0-1; LAC 1-0, Oak 1-0)
- PTS. FOR/AGAINST: 28.6 (T2L)/18.4 (4L)
- OFFENSE: 365.8
- PASSING: Nick Foles: 57-101-537-5-2-79.5
- RUSHING: LeGarrette Blount: 173-766-4.4-2
- RECEIVING: Zach Ertz (TE): 74-824-11.1-8
- DEFENSE 306.5
- SACKS: Brandon Graham: 9.5
- INTs: Patrick Robinson: 4
- TAKE/GIVE: +11 (31/20)
- PR: Kenjon Barner: 8.9
- KR: Kenjon Barner: 19.4
- PUNTING (NET): Donnie Jones: 45.3 (40.6)
- KICKING: Jake Elliott (R): 117 (39/42 PAT; 26/31 FG)
New England Patriots
- PLAYOFF RECORD: 34-19
- LAST GAME: W 24-20 vs. Jacksonville
- VS. COMMON OPP.: 4-2 (Atl 1-0; Car 0-1; Den 1-0; KC 0-1; LAC 1-0, Oak 1-0)
- PTS. FOR/AGAINST: 28.6 (T2L)/18.5 (5L)
- OFFENSE: 394.2 (1L)
- PASSING: Tom Brady: 385-581-4577 (1L)-32 (3L)-8-102.8 (3L)
- RUSHING: Dion Lewis: 180-896-5.0-6
- RECEIVING: Rob Gronkowski (TE): 69-1084-15.7-8
- DEFENSE: 366.0
- SACKS: Trey Flowers: 6.5
- INTs: Duron Harmon: 4
- TAKE/GIVE: +6 (18/12)
- PR: Danny Amendola: 8.6
- KR: Dion Lewis: 24.8
- PUNTING (NET): Ryan Allen: 43.4 (40.5)
- KICKING: Stephen Gostkowski: 156 (2L) (45/47 PAT; 37/40 FG)