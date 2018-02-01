SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Man Who Shot Philadelphia Officer In Name Of ISIS Found Guilty
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating skimming devices found in Aldi grocery stores.

Police in Lower Pottsgrove Township and Limerick Township announced a joint investigation into skimming devices being placed on ATM machines at the stores.

The skimming devices have been found at the Aldi stores at 297 Armand Hammer Blvd. in Lower Pottsgrove Township, and in stores at West Ridge Pike and Township Line Road in Limerick Township.

Police believe the suspects are part of a criminal enterprise that is operating in the greater Philadelphia area. Police say they are responsible for placing skimming devices on local ATMs and use the compromised debit card information.

Police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department at 610-326-1508 or the Limerick Township Police Department at 610-495-7909.

