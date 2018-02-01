PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For more than 85 years, the iconic PSFS lights have shined a unique shade of red. That all changed Sunday, when they were changed to Eagles green.

“We’re going to keep it green until after the Superbowl,” said Danny Smith, the director of engineering for the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, which now owns the building.

Smith said the old neon system was replaced in 2016. The new system is LED-based and allows Smith to change the letters to an infinite number of colors. Changing both PSFS signs, which point to the East and West, was no easy task and it cost more than $200,000.

“They’ve been a unique shade of red and that is what is known throughout the city,” explained Smith.

“That is why we partnered with the Historical Society when we were looking to convert the sign over to the new technology. We wanted to ensure the same shade red remained,” he continued.

The hotel’s managing director, Scott Nassar said on clear nights, the letters can be seen as far as 20 miles away. His decision to break tradition and change the color green was an easy one.

“A lot of other buildings throughout the city have turned green on their lights and we wanted to do the same and show the Eagles how much support we have for them,” explained Nassar. “The one thing is we wanted to make sure with the vibrancy in the city right now; everyone is feeling great about the Eagles. We wanted to support the city.”