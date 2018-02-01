SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Man Who Shot Philadelphia Officer In Name Of ISIS Found Guilty
CINCINNATI (CBS/AP) — Fiona is going with her feathered friends in the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrity hippopotamus has picked the Philadelphia Eagles over a New England Patriots in Sunday’s big game.

The zoo posted a video Thursday showing the one-year-old hippo nosing around a cardboard box painted with a Patriots logo.

But she then made a late game adjustment and started chomping on a pile lettuce perched on top of a green box with the Eagles logo.

It’s been a big couple of weeks for Fiona. She just celebrated her first birthday a week ago.

 

The prematurely born hippo has grown from a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms) to nearly 700 pounds (318 kilograms) now.

Animal Adventure Park’s April the Giraffe chose the Patriots as the winner of the big game.

Meanwhile, Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s rescued dolphin Nick also chose the Patriots.

The Eagles and Patriots will decide true winner on the field come Sunday, regardless of the predictions made.

