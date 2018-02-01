PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Birds of a feather flock together and that is exactly what Duce Staley and Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles have done as both players and coaches.
Staley has been a member of the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2011.
And before that, he wore the midnight green as a player from 1997- 2003, as Staley showed brilliance as part of the Eagles 3-headed rushing attack with Correll Buckhalter and Brian Westbrook.
Staley, the running backs coach, was also an Eagles teammate of now Birds Head Coach Doug Pederson.
“Duce is rare for a coach,” Pederson told the media. “He’s fun, frank and emphasizes family.”
And Pederson is not alone when it comes to singing Staley’s praises.
Legarrette Blount says, “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”