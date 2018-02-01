SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to move? It’s now the best time to start looking for a new place.

According to research from Renthop, rents tend to be lower during the winter. That’s because students tend to move during the summer and fewer people opt to search during the colder, holiday months.

The best months to rent are between December and March. The worst months to rent are between May and October.

On average, there’s a 3.9 percent discount between cheaper months and peak months.

In Philadelphia, peak season picks up in March before peaking in May. So if you rent in those months, you’ll be saving around $53 monthly for a one bedroom and saving about $60 monthly for a two bedroom.

The slower season for renting starts in September and October, and the trough in rental prices starts between November and December.

Best time of year to rent an apartment in Philadelphia, PA

 

